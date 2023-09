Southeast Medical is inviting everyone to come on down this Thursday as they celebrate their newly renovated building which will house human resources and other departments. It will be directly across from the main hospital. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place from 1030am to 11am and is located at, 1708 Lacey Street, right here in Cape.

