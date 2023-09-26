Students, families, community members and all SEMO alumni are invited back to campus in October as Southeast Missouri State University continues to celebrate 150 years, with a Homecoming celebration. On Thursday, Oct. 12, the Alumni Association will honor five alumni at the Alumni Association Awards Celebration. October 13th will be the first-ever Homecoming Kickoff Block Party on Normal Avenue. The block party will offer food, our SEMO branded spirits and activities for kids, and a big announcement at 5:30 p.m. On October 14th The Homecoming game will take place against Eastern Illinois at 2 p.m. at the new Houck Field. The Southeast Missouri State women’s soccer team hosted Eastern Illinois during its annual Donate Life Game on Sunday. The game served to honor and commemorate former player Meg Herndon and raising awareness about organ and tissue donation. Herndon played soccer at SEMO from 2009 to 2012, and she was tragically involved in a truck-scooter incident at 21 years old. SEMO Coach Heather Nelson said Herndon was an organ donor and had a giving spirit.

