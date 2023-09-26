Yesterday Cole County Circuit Judge Joe Beetem flexed his muscles

Yesterday Cole County Circuit Judge Joe Beetem rewrote the ballot summary to describe the language as establishing the “right to make decisions about reproductive health care. The text includes abortion and contraception,” In Missouri, the summaries, are provided to voters on ballots to help quickly explain sometimes lengthy and complicated proposals. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft spokesperson, JoDonn Chaney says they plan to appeal. “We will not stand idly by while the courts hide the effects of this amendment and mislead the people.”

