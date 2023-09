St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright, who earned his 200th career win last week, announced Yesterday that his 18th-season, is his last. Before the beginning of the 2023 season, the 42-year-old Wainwright announced that this would be his final season.

