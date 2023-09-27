Federal government shut down
If the federal government does shut down at the end of Saturday, an estimated 36,181 civilian federal employees in Missouri will temporarily stop getting a paycheck. WIC Benefits which act as a food stamp program is federally funded. Missouri’s WIC program has enough food funding to maintain people’s benefits until mid-February, which is less than six months of coverage. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting, unless more funding is allocated, the funds will stop.