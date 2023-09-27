Fundraiser for firefighter

The Chaffee Fire Department and surrounding communities are working together in support of firefighter Seger Ruiz after a tragic car crash. On September 14, Ruiz was involved in a three-vehicle car crash that left him severely injured and saw him be airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis. Chaffee firefighters came up with the idea to throw a roadblock fundraiser on September 16 to show support

and within three hours were able to collect $3600 with the help of the community. Ruiz is still in the hospital and is now able to move his upper body.