SEMO Volleyball Players Izzy Lukens and Lucy Arndt were selected as the Co-Setter and Co-Freshman of the Week
The Ohio Valley Conference, announced earlier this week SEMO Volleyball Players Izzy Lukens and Lucy Arndt were selected as the Co-Setter and Co-Freshman of the Week. For both Lukens and Arndt, the award marks the third-straight week that the duo has landed on the conference’s weekly award list. SEMO volleyball will hit the road for their first Ohio Valley Conference Road match this Friday & Saturday, when they take on SIUE. First serve is slated for 6 p.m. Central.