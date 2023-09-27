The Ohio Valley Conference, announced earlier this week SEMO Volleyball Players Izzy Lukens and Lucy Arndt were selected as the Co-Setter and Co-Freshman of the Week. For both Lukens and Arndt, the award marks the third-straight week that the duo has landed on the conference’s weekly award list. SEMO volleyball will hit the road for their first Ohio Valley Conference Road match this Friday & Saturday, when they take on SIUE. First serve is slated for 6 p.m. Central.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!