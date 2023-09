Yesterday Afternoon 34-year-old Cody Gaither of Advance, was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 25. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crashed took place around 12:20 pm. Gaither was taken to St. Francis as well, via a Cape County ambulance. It was also stated that Gaither was driving while under the influence of alcohol and has been arrested.

