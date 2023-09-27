Southeast Missouri State University’s Health Professions Day takes place on Friday, Oct. 6. from 9AM-2PM and will give high school students an inside look into the future of the medical field at Southeast Missouri State. Students will get a front-row seat to some of the healthcare options Southeast has to offer, including the state-of-the-art nursing laboratories and the Center for Speech and Hearing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 1.8 million job openings are projected in healthcare each year, and the employment need is expected to grow in the next ten years. Students can still register for Health Professions Day. Go to our website for a link to register. http://semo.edu/jobs/healthcare.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!