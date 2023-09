The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education authorized superintendent Howard Benyon to negotiate a contract with Brockmiller Construction for the completion of the final phase of the indoor athletic facility at Cape Central High School campus. The board voted earlier this week, to follow the recommendation to accept the minimum bids for phase two submitted at a cost not to exceed $2.5 million.

