The Riverfront Fall Festival will begin soon

On Saturday October 21st at 11am, The Riverfront Fall Festival will begin and go Until 6PM. For Visit Cape, it is the 2nd year they are holding the event. Leading up to the festival this year, there will be a downtown scarecrow contest for local businesses to participate in. There will be a collection of artistic and creative vendors from around the Southeast Missouri area such as local artists, woodworkers, crafters, knitters, food vendors, snacks, crochet and other handmade items.

