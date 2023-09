A new first of its kind business is set to open here in Cape Girardeau. They are called, “SelfIie Streeet” on Independence Street. Customers can pose with a variety of backgrounds and props. The studio is scheduled to open Sunday.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!