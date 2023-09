Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a vehicle theft, locating the stolen vehicle within 20 minutes. The occupants fled into a nearby residence. Inside, officers found the driver of the stolen vehicle and six other individuals, four of them having active felony warrants. 5 were arrested.

