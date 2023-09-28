Cape Girardeau’s PORCH Initiative has begun to rehab four houses. The not-for-profit purchased them in south Cape Girardeau to make them available for first-time homebuyers. PORCH, or People Organized to Revitalized Community Healing, announced last Friday, Perez Home Construction has begun renovation the first of the quartet of homes, on S. Pacific St. PORCH is utilizing funds received from private donations. PORCH’s work, according to the organization’s website, is inspired by Atlanta’s Purpose-Built Community model, launched a quarter of a century ago to help revitalize an economically depressed area of the Georgia city and now modeled in more than 20 U.S. cities.

