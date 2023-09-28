The Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting an event called “Deer Hunting: Nature Center at Night” That is where attendees can learn about deer hunting, try a shooting simulator, and make their own deer call. It’s a family-oriented event with activities for all ages. The Event takes place, On October 6th. Cape Girardeau Nature Conservation Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise –

