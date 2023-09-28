Earlier in the week a police chase took place in cape
Earlier in the week a police chase took place in cape. The chase started when the suspect took off in his vehicle after an officer ran a background check and discovered a probation violation. Police said the officer chased after the vehicle in question until it got to the intersection of Highway 74 and U.S. 61. The driver 24-year-old Malik Woods of Cape Girardeau, was trapped in a dead-end alley where he was arrested. Woods was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on the outstanding warrant and remains in custody.