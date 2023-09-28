Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will be traveling to Japan next Saturday. They will be attending an international Trade Mission for just under a week. Japan is a significant trade partner for Missouri, with over $455 million in exports in 2022, and this mission aims to strengthen those trade relationships. The goal is to promote Missouri as an attractive destination for business investment and expansion. Governor Parson will also participate in discussions with key Japanese business organizations, including the Japan External Trade Organization.

