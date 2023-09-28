Governor Mike Parson has proclaimed October as Pork Month in the state of Missouri, in recognition of the high-quality pork produced by Missouri pig farmers and their families. Missouri’s pork industry ranks seventh in the nation and contributes nearly $800 million to the state’s economy annually. Tremendous progress has been made in the pork industry through research in genetics, resulting in an economical and nutritious product for today’s consumers. Pork producers across the country continue to make progress in overall sustainability by being more efficient every day.

