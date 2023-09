Until 11:59pm Saturday night, Veterans who deployed to a combat zone, who never enrolled in VA health care, and left active duty between September 11, 2001 and October 1, 2013 are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care. This special enrollment period gives Veterans who served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other combat zones an opportunity to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits. www.VA.gov/PACT or call 1-800-MYVA411

