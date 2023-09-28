The city has had contact with homeless individuals that have been camping near Cape Girardeau’s walking trail which is now becoming an issue. On Tuesday the Cape Girardeau police department found an individual camping near the trail, and simply told him he could not camp there and he left the area. Earlier, Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to two illegal burning situations where homeless people were burning a small fire in a metal container. The fire department simply advised them of the city’s burn ordinance and they complied.

