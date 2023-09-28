The SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence Inc. is marking its 30th anniversary with a celebration on Friday. SADI, a nonprofit organization, offers various programs to assist individuals with disabilities, including services related to independent living and personal care. The celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SADI service center at 755 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Activities will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the unveiling of a new logo at noon, tours of the service center, and food trucks at lunch time. RSVPs can be made by calling (573) 651-6464, ext. 1200.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!