The SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence Inc. is marking its 30th anniversary
The SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence Inc. is marking its 30th anniversary with a celebration on Friday. SADI, a nonprofit organization, offers various programs to assist individuals with disabilities, including services related to independent living and personal care. The celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SADI service center at 755 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Activities will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the unveiling of a new logo at noon, tours of the service center, and food trucks at lunch time. RSVPs can be made by calling (573) 651-6464, ext. 1200.