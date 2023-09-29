A flea market will be taking place tomorrow right here in Cape Girardeau. There will be a full market of Antique and collectible vendors. Food trucks will also be on hand. Some of the vendors will include, crystal, soap/candle and leather vendors. There will also be handmade items on hand. They are also accepting new vendors and those interested should call Joe Rogers at 636 373 3561 The flea market will run from 8AM to 4PM. at the Riverfront.

