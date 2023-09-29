A student from Marion Junior High School was removed from campus during the middle of the week after school leaders said a gun was found in the students locker. Police were contacted after another student reportedly said they had a firearm in their backpack. Police searched the student’s locker immediately. School leaders said they found a gun in the student’s locker and the firearm was handed over to Marion Police officers. The identity of the student has not been revealed at this time.

