Bus ridership up almost 100%

Bus ridership in Cape Girardeau has nearly doubled since last year, reaching its highest numbers in recent years due to staffing adjustments and improved timeliness, according to CGCTA officials. The total monthly ridership increased from 819 in July 2022 to 1,595 in May. Although ridership has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, officials anticipate further increases in the future. Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority operates two bus lines in the city, with each bus making hourly rounds between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more details, visit www.cgcta.com/buses.

