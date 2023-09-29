Cape Con kicks off today at 10 am at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. The weekend-long convention, formerly called Cape Comic Con, will feature professional comic book artists, publishers, special guests, multiple activities, booths, events and more. Special guests this year include Stefan Kapičić, known for playing Colossus in the Marvel Deadpool film series, Ross Marquand, known for his role as Red Skull in the MCU’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame,” and voice actors, André Sogliuzzo, and Greg Baldwin. Cape Con runs through Sunday.

