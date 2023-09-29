Cape Girardeau Public Schools will offer free developmental screenings
Cape Girardeau Public Schools will offer free developmental screenings for children aged 6 months to 34 months residing in the district. Screenings will occur on specified dates: beginning today, and running sporadically through March of next year. Parents must complete an online registration form to schedule an appointment; walk-ins will not be accepted. Screenings will be held at the CGPS Central Administration office on N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau. For more information, call (573) 335-1867.