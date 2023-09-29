Following the severe weather systems that impacted Missouri July 29 – August 14, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency will conduct applicant briefings this Tuesday and Thursday for local governments and nonprofit agencies applying for assistance through FEMA. SEMA strongly encourages all eligible agencies in the 33 declared counties that plan to apply for assistance to attend one of the briefings, which explain program changes, eligibility information, the federal reimbursement process, documentation requirements and other essential program information. For more information, please visit recovery.mo.gov

