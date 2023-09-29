Perryville recently unveiled a state-of-the-art Oxidation Ditch Wastewater Treatment Plant
Perryville recently unveiled a state-of-the-art Oxidation Ditch Wastewater Treatment Plant, replacing an outdated facility that had been in operation since 1976. The new plant, which became operational over the summer, is a significant upgrade, offering advanced technology to meet the city’s wastewater treatment needs. Funded through a $30 million bond issue, the new facility is more capable, with a daily flow average of 1 million gallons and a peak flow of 9 million gallons per day. The plant’s efficient processes have significantly reduced pollutants, providing less odor, enhancing Perryville’s environmental impact.