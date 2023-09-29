The 79th annual Jackson Band Festival coming soon

The 79th annual Jackson Band Festival, featuring high school bands from the region, will take place on October 3. The event will kick off with a Parade of Bands through uptown Jackson at 4 p.m., with street closures along the route. In the evening, starting at 6:30 p.m., the band festival will be held at Jackson High School Stadium, featuring a dozen marching bands, including those from Southeast Missouri such as Chaffee, Scott City, Kelly, Cape Central, and Jackson Chiefs. Admission costs $2 for adults and $1 for students, collected at the gate, and the festival remains a noncompetitive marching event for schools in the Southeast Missouri area.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!