Two suspects have been charged with felony arson in connection with a fire at a southeast Missouri business. Kerry Raymond and Crystal Umfress were each charged with second-degree arson. Investigators say video surveillance showed the fire was intentionally set by a man who entered the business in the 1000 block of St. Francis Street through the back door. According to court documents, Umfress asked a woman to burn the business in exchange for Umfress paying off the woman’s fines for other criminal charges. They met in Cape Girardeau and Umfress allegedly gave the woman $1,000 up front.