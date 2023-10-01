Spooky Central: Your Home For All Things Halloween!

KZIM KSIM is your home for all things Halloween! We’ve put all the fall family fun, sweet trick or treating events and Halloween activities in one spooky spot! Have a trunk or treat event or other Halloween activities YOU want to add to the list? Do so for FREE! Fill out the form below. Have fun this season with Spooky Central powered by Stone Mountain Flooring, Small Arms Supply and River City Home and Appliance at kzimksim.com!

Haunted Houses

OCTOBER 14th, 15th, 21st, 22nd, 28th, 29th & 31st: Haunted Hall of Horror @ A.C. Brase Arena Building – This haunted house will take you on a long, dark journey through the nooks and crannies of the A. C. Brase Arena. Those who enter should be prepared for endless mazes full of creepy clowns, 3D Freak Show, an asylum, dolls that come alive, and so much more! All ages are invited, but kids 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is $10 per person and children 5 & under get in free. Find out more here.

SEPTEMBER 24th – OCTOBER 29th: Horror in the Hollow @ Pumpkin Hollow – Check out Arkansas' terrifying haunted attraction – if you dare! Take the Triple Terror Tour that includes the Forest of Fright, Misery Manner, and Bubba's Butcher Barn or battle zombies during the Zombie Paintball Patrol. Attractions and ticket details here.

Pumpkin Patches

SEPTEMBER 17th – OCTOBER 30th: Pumpkin Hollow – Enjoy the day on this farm full of family fun! Spend time in the pumpkin patch, catch a ride on the Pumpkin Hollow Kiddie Train, attempt to conquer the corn maze and tons more. Open Monday through Saturday 9a – 6p or on Sundays from 1p – 6p. Last day time tickets will be sold at 5p. Find a complete list of family friendly attractions or pick up your tickets here.

Trunk or Treats

OCTOBER 22nd: Truck or Treat Cruise In @ Sears Building (now Spirit Halloween) – Don’t miss a fun Truck or Treat Cruise In on Saturday, October at 5p at the Sears (Spirit Halloween) parking lot on Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau hosted by members of Heartland Auto Enthusiasts. Candy to be handed out by people with cars. Bring a car and hand out candy or bring your kids to get candy. Few food trucks will be on-site. Last year was massive, this year will be even bigger!

OCTOBER 31st: Trunk or Treat @ Cape VFW – The VFW Post 3838 and Auxiliary are hosting a Trunk or Treat from 6p – 9p in the parking lot at the VFW (1049 N Kingshighway, Cape)

Other Fall Festival/Halloween Events

SEPTEMBER 29TH –OCTOBER 29TH : The River's Edge Corn Maze . Come out and visit our family farm for a walk through the corn maze. We will also have a hay maze, sudex game maze, hay rides, hay slides, lots of old-fashion fun, games and good food! Our season begins Friday September 29th and goes through every weekend in October. Find us on Facebook @ The River's Edge Corn Maze. Hours will be Friday: 6PM-10PM Saturday:12PM to 10PM Sunday:1PM to 5PM

OCTOBER 21ST: The 2nd Annual Riverfront Fall Festival from 11AM to 6PM at downtown Cape . This one day festival will celebrate the autumn season in Southeast Missouri. Artisans from all over the Southeast Missouri region will sell a variety of their one-of-a-kind handicrafts, artwork, and much more! The food court and Main Stage area will offer outdoor seating and additional food and local beverages to compliment the restaurants in Downtown Cape. There will be something for the whole family between kids activities, spearheaded by Discovery Playhouse, live music from 5 fantastic local bands, and plenty of excellent vendors from local crafts to food!

OCTOBER 28th: Ghouls Night Out @ Belle Ever After Boutique + Brickwood Boutique – Oohhh Hey Boo…. Join Belle Ever After and Brickwood Boutique Downtown Cape Girardeau, Friday, Oct 28th from 6-8pm for a •SpOoKy• good time!! New Arrivals, Boo's and Booze, Halloween Treats, A Photo Booth Area and a GIVEAWAY Drawing.

OCTOBER 31st: 6th Annual Halloween Extravaganza @ Hubbard Family Light Show – Don't miss the chance to see Jack & Sally while you enjoy the synchronized light show & trick-or -treating! Light show runs until 10:30 pm-tune to 92.1FM. Located at 1565 Jennifer Dr. Jackson MO.