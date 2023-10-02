Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri will host the 14th annual Project Hope event Friday in Cape Girardeau.

Free services such as medical and dental assessments, haircuts and eye exams will be provided for low-income families. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Osage Centre, located at 1625 N. Kings highway. Project Hope is open to the public at no cost, and lunch and free child care will be provided during the event.

CPSEMO at (573) 651-3747 or online at www.cpsemo.org