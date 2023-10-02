Jonathan O’Dell, the federal inmate who escaped from Phelps County Jail along with another inmate, has been captured. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that O’Dell was apprehended late Saturday afternoon just west of Kansas City after a pursuit in Ray County, Missouri. During the pursuit, law enforcement recovered a vehicle that O’Dell had allegedly stolen earlier in the day in Phelps County. The capture follows a significant manhunt after O’Dell’s escape from the jail.

