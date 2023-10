SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence unveiled its new logo at the organization’s 30th anniversary celebration on Friday in Cape Girardeau. SADI provides services to people with disabilities, enabling them to be self-sufficient. SADI serves the counties of Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger, Scott and Mississippi.

