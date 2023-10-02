Sikeston High School has introduced its eSports team, engaging both girls and boys in organized competitive video gaming. The team’s inclusion aims to provide opportunities for students who may not participate in traditional sports, promoting inclusivity within the school community. eSports recognized as a sport at Sikeston High School, also offers scholarship opportunities for students, with universities like Mizzou, Ohio State, Lindenwood, and SLU providing full rides for eSports players.

