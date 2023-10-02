The 27th annual wiffle ball world series took place over the weekend in Cape Girardeau at the home of Jeff Augustine. For the last 27 years, Augustine has run an annual wiffle ball tournament, the Wiffle Ball World Series, at Sherwood Yards, and for half of those years, the tournament has benefitted St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Augustine’s friend Mike Renick helps him organize the tournament, and Renick likened the Wiffle Ball World Series to a class reunion.

