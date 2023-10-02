Today the Cape Girardeau City Council will consider a comprehensive Redevelopment Agreement for the West Park Mall. The agreement involves tax increment financing, Community Improvement and Transportation Development incentives, alongside the issue of taxable industrial revenue bonds to support the West Park Mall redevelopment project. Additionally, the City will consider waiving sales tax on construction materials, amounting to an estimated $198,000 in exemptions, contributing to the total incentives of nearly $50 million for the $107 million project.

