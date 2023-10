Late last week the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization hosted an outdoor farm-to-table dinner located at High and Adams streets. The event featured a large table set up in the middle of the street where attendees enjoyed a meal made from locally grown produce. Local farmers provided the ingredients, which were prepared by area chefs and restaurants, making it a celebration of the community’s agricultural offerings.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!