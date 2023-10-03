Rylyn Small, a high school agricultural mechanics teacher from East Prairie, Missouri, has been named a $100,000 grand prize winner of the 2023 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. Small won $30,000 for himself and $70,000 for his school’s program. He teaches at East Prairie High School, and is one of five grand prize winners. Mr. small was one of 25 teachers across America who shared in $1.5 million in cash prizes awarded.

