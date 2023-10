Governor Parson has revealed that 566 schools in Missouri have received grant funds from the second round of the School Safety Grant Program. An extra $50 million has been approved in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget to expand the School Safety Reimbursement Grant Program. The grants aim to bolster overall school safety and preparedness across the state.

