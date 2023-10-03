MO Auditor to do a comprehensive audit of the Child and Adult Care Food Program

Missouri State Auditor, Scott Fitzpatrick, has announced a comprehensive audit of the Child and Adult Care Food Program. The audit, is being conducted due to concerns raised by a whistleblower regarding the potential misuse of federal funds by the New Heights Community Resource Center. The complaint alleged that federal funds may have been diverted for purposes other than providing meals. Auditor Fitzpatrick encourages individuals with relevant information to come forward and contact the Whistleblower Hotline.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!