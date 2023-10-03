A traffic advisory is coming up in a couple of weeks. Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot-wide restriction as the Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be performing bridge maintenance. Exit 93 A will also be closed. Weather permitting, work will take place Sunday, Oct. 15 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!