Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane
A traffic advisory is coming up in a couple of weeks. Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot-wide restriction as the Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be performing bridge maintenance. Exit 93 A will also be closed. Weather permitting, work will take place Sunday, Oct. 15 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.