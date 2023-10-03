Services for the late owner of Quatro’s Pizza have been announced. According to a spokesperson for the family, services for 29-year-old Blake Morrison who died while on a cruise ship, will take place Friday, at 4 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Carbondale. Anyone wishing to memorialize Morrison is invited to attend a visitation from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees are invited to build on the collection of memories shared at an interactive memorial at Quatro’s Pizza.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!