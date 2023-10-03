Services for the late owner of Quatro’s Pizza have been announced.
Services for the late owner of Quatro’s Pizza have been announced. According to a spokesperson for the family, services for 29-year-old Blake Morrison who died while on a cruise ship, will take place Friday, at 4 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Carbondale. Anyone wishing to memorialize Morrison is invited to attend a visitation from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees are invited to build on the collection of memories shared at an interactive memorial at Quatro’s Pizza.