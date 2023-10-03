The Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence has received a $750,000 two-year renewal award from the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women. The funding is specifically targeted to assist rural communities in southeast Missouri, where the agency operates. SEMO-NASV, founded in 1997, serves as the sole dual Child Advocacy Center and Rape Crisis center in the region, providing critical services such as forensic interviews, exams, advocacy, counseling, and education to survivors of sexual violence and physical child abuse.

