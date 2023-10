The Three Rivers Championship College Rodeo, sponsored by Farm Credit Southeast Missouri, is scheduled this Thursday through Saturday. Co-hosted by the Sikeston Jaycees, the rodeo will take place at the Art Saunders Arena located at the Sikeston Jaycee Boot heel Rodeo grounds.

