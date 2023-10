Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Cape. Emergency crews were dispatched to the crash on Kings highway. Cape Girardeau police said the collision happened near the intersection of Kiwanis Drive near Andy’s Frozen Custard. The investigation continues.

