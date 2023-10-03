Win A Haunted Hall of Horror VIP Experience!

Everyone looks forward to this time of year… For the Haunted Hall of Horror, presented by Cape Parks & Rec and KZIM KSIM! We’ve set up a spooktacular VIP experience to scare your socks off! One winner will receive a guided group tour for up to 6 people and a fast pass that puts you at the front of the line! The Haunted Hall of Horror opens October 13 and is open Friday and Saturday nights through October and Halloween night from 7p to 10:30p. Find more details here. Don’t be scared; get entered below!

