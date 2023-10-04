Cape Central Academy yesterday held an induction ceremony for the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program, with 28 students being formally inducted. The ceremony took place at the Central Administrative Office and included the swearing-in of officers for the upcoming school year. JAG, a state-based national non-profit organization, focuses on nurturing the potential of young individuals. The event showcased the school’s commitment to supporting promising students in their educational and career endeavors.

