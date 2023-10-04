East Prairie High School teacher is a grand prize winner

Rylyn Small, an agricultural mechanics teacher at East Prairie High School, has been announced as one of the grand prize winners of the 2023 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. Small received a $100,000 grand prize, with $30,000 going to him personally and $70,000 allocated for his school’s program. The award is part of a larger initiative, where 25 skilled trades teachers from public high schools across the United States are recognized for what they do.

