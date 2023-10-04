Folks from Cape Girardeau now have the opportunity to enjoy a local version of the classic Monopoly game called Cape Girardeau-opoly. Developed by the, Late for the Sky Production Co., a Cincinnati-based developer, the game was released on September 20 and is available at the city’s Walmart Supercenter. In this localized edition, notable properties featured include the Missouri Wall of Fame, the SEMO District Fair, Central High School, and Southeast Missouri State University, offering players a chance to experience the city’s landmarks and attractions in a unique and entertaining way.

